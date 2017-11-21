Review clears police who shot 'Buckeye Bandit' bank robber

More Politics News

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Police say officers acted within department policy when they shot and wounded the suspected serial bank robber whom law enforcement called the "Buckeye Bandit" because he often wore Ohio State University clothing.

Columbus police cornered him after a teller slipped a tracking device into a bundle of cash during a robbery last year. Police say two officers fired when the man pointed what appeared to be a handgun.

The department says an internal review found the officers acted according to police policy.

The man, Ikechi Emeaghara (ee-KEE'-chee ee-MEHG-'rah), was suspected in a string of robberies. He pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery in federal court and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that his attorney said the 28-year-old turned to robbery after losing his job.

