More Politics News

Libya's parliament votes in favor of UN road map

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 06:56 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 8 MINUTES AGO

BENGHAZI, Libya

A Libyan spokesman says parliament has voted in favor of the United Nations' new action plan, which gives new life to stalled political talks and aims at healing divisions.

Abdullah Ablahig, spokesman for the Libyan House of Representatives — which is based in the eastern city of Tobrouk— told The Associated Press that parliament convened Tuesday and gave its consensus to new U.N. Envoy Ghassan Salame's road map.

According to the new plan, Libya will have a smaller presidential council with fewer authorities while a new government will be formed before a national conference is held in Libya.

The new plan paves the way for future parliamentary and presidential elections.

Libya sank into lawlessness years after the ouster and killing of Moammar Gadhafi.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video