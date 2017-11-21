More Politics News

Parents lose suit over making kids walk to bus stop

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J.

An administrative law judge has ruled against a New Jersey couple who said it was unsafe to make their children walk less than a mile to a bus stop.

The parents, identified only by initials in court papers, claimed the bus should pick up their 9- and 12-year-old at the end of their driveway in Franklin Township like it had.

The Courier News of Bridgewater reports a new driver assigned to the route refused to drive down the road because the bus exceeded a bridge's weight limit and the school district prohibited drivers from using a private driveway to make a K-turn.

The parents said the road the children would have to walk on was narrow.

The judge ruled requiring the bus to go to the house was risky.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video