A giant Swastika-shaped foundation sits on construction site in Hamburg, northern Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 after it was discovered during construction works on a sport field the day before. The foundation was base of a statue during Nazi times and remained undiscovered for more than 70 years.
A giant Swastika-shaped foundation sits on construction site in Hamburg, northern Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 after it was discovered during construction works on a sport field the day before. The foundation was base of a statue during Nazi times and remained undiscovered for more than 70 years. dpa via AP Christian Charisius
A giant Swastika-shaped foundation sits on construction site in Hamburg, northern Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 after it was discovered during construction works on a sport field the day before. The foundation was base of a statue during Nazi times and remained undiscovered for more than 70 years. dpa via AP Christian Charisius

More Politics News

Giant swastika unearthed in Germany

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:45 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

Construction workers in Germany have unearthed a giant concrete swastika on a sports field in the northern city of Hamburg.

The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday workers were digging in the ground with an excavator to build changing rooms when they suddenly hit the four-by-four meter (13-by-13 foot) Nazi symbol.

Members of the sports club at the Hein-Kling stadium in the city's Billstedt district told dpa the swastika served as a foundation for a monument that was torn down decades ago.

City officials say they want the swastika, which was buried 40 centimeters (1.3 feet) below the ground, gone as quickly as possible. Because it's too heavy to be transported away, they are planning to destroy it with jackhammers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video