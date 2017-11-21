Reports: UK preparing to increase 'Brexit bill' offer

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit in Brussels on European Union leaders are gathering for a two day summit. British media reports said Tuesday Nov. 21, 2017, the U.K. is planning to offer more money to settle its "Brexit bill" with the European Union _ but only if the EU agrees to start discussing a future free-trade deal. The bill is a key sticking point in divorce negotiations. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File AP Photo