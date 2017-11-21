Posters showing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri with Arabic that reads, "No happiness without you Saad," hang along the airport highway, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Hariri has said he will return home in the coming days. Lebanon was plunged into crisis earlier this month by his surprise resignation from Saudi Arabia.
Posters showing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri with Arabic that reads, "No happiness without you Saad," hang along the airport highway, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Hariri has said he will return home in the coming days. Lebanon was plunged into crisis earlier this month by his surprise resignation from Saudi Arabia. Hussein Malla AP Photo
Posters showing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri with Arabic that reads, "No happiness without you Saad," hang along the airport highway, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Hariri has said he will return home in the coming days. Lebanon was plunged into crisis earlier this month by his surprise resignation from Saudi Arabia. Hussein Malla AP Photo

More Politics News

Lebanon premier heading to Egypt amid political tensions

Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:06 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

PARIS

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri left France on Tuesday for Egypt, a French official said, as Lebanon awaits his return and clarity about his political future.

But first, Hariri went for what appeared to be a morning jog. He left his residence in a high-end Paris neighborhood wearing a sweatshirt, running shoes and shorts — despite the 9 C (48 F) temperature.

He soon returned, and then departed the residence surrounded by bodyguards and escorted by a police convoy. His office said he was going to Egypt on Tuesday to meet with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi.

A French official, speaking on customary condition of anonymity, confirmed that Hariri had left France.

Hariri's whereabouts have prompted intense scrutiny since he made a surprise resignation announcement from Saudi Arabia Nov. 4 that unleashed fears of a crisis in Lebanon.

Hariri came to France on Saturday on the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, trying to calm tensions and avert a proxy conflict between Saudi-backed and Iranian-backed camps in Lebanon.

After meeting Macron, Hariri said he would be home in Lebanon in time for Wednesday's Independence Day celebrations, where he said he would "declare my political stance."

"As you know I have resigned and we will talk about this matter in Lebanon," Hariri said after thanking Macron, who he added "expressed pure friendship toward me that I will never forget."

However, Hariri's political status is murky. Lebanon's president refused to accept Hariri's resignation, accusing the Saudis of holding him against his will.

Before leaving Riyadh, Hariri dismissed as "rumors" reports about his alleged detention in the kingdom.

The Independence Day ceremony is usually headed by the president, prime minister and parliament speaker, and Hariri's presence could help calm uncertainties.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video