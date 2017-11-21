More Politics News

Portland council approves 2 affordable housing proposals

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:13 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Officials in Portland have approved two proposals that will bring more affordable housing to the Maine city.

WGME-TV reports the city council voted unanimously to move forward with both projects Monday. The two proposals call for new construction and renovations in the city.

The first measure, supported by the city Housing Committee, outlines a new 55-unit apartment building which will be built on city-owned property. The complex will include units for families earning 60 percent less than the area median income.

Avesta Housing proposed the second project. The developer has proposed a 27-unit building along with renovations at another property. Avesta hopes to add 80 affordable housing units.

