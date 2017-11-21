More Politics News

Activists plan lawsuit challenging Trump immigration changes

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 04:09 AM

FALLS CHURCH, Va.

A northern Virginia advocacy group is planning a lawsuit to challenge the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation.

The Legal Aid Justice Center is holding a press conference Tuesday to announce a lawsuit seeking to reinstate protections for two Virginians who had been enrolled in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

That program extended protections for about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. The Trump administration is phasing out the program.

This particular lawsuit focuses on individuals who had been protected under the program but let their renewals lapse.

The Legal Aid Justice Center filed one of the first challenges to the Trump administration's travel ban in January.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video