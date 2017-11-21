Tennessee House members, staff to receive YWCA training

More Politics News

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee state representatives and their staffs are being required to attend sexual harassment training led by the YWCA.

The Tennessean reports House Speaker Beth Harwell, a Nashville Republican who is running for governor next year, has mandated the in-person sessions to replace a requirement to watch a 15-minute video.

Republican leadership in the Senate plans to stick with online courses.

Two former Republican lawmakers faced sexual harassment allegations that contributed to their departure from the Tennessee General Assembly.

Then-Rep. Jeremy Durham was expelled from the House last year after an attorney general's investigation outlined lurid allegations of improper sexual contact with at least 22 women during his four years in office. And former Rep. Mark Lovell resigned after a woman accused him of inappropriate touching at a legislative event.

