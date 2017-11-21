US first loosened limits on lion trophies, then elephants

FILE - This January 2013 file photo, shows a lion yawning near the National Parks sanctuary in Zimbabwe. A month before the Trump administration sparked outrage by reversing a ban on body parts from threatened African elephants, federal officials quietly loosened restrictions on the importation of heads and hides of lions shot for sport. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began issuing permits on October 20 for lions killed in Zimbabwe and Zambia between 2016 and 2018. Previously, only wild lions killed in South Africa were eligible to be imported. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo