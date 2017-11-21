German Chancellor and Chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Party
German Chancellor and Chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Party CDU), Angela Merkel, right, and the chairman of the German Christian Social Union state group, Alexander Dobrindt, center, arrive for a faction meeting at the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, in the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
German president pushing parties to form government

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 03:01 AM

BERLIN

Germany's president is to meet with party leaders after talks to form a new government between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc the left-leaning Greens and pro-business Free Democrats broke down earlier this week.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has called on political leaders to rethink their positions and try again to form a new government, will meet the leaders of the Greens and Free Democrats later on Tuesday.

The center-left Social Democrats — Merkel's partners in the outgoing government — say they won't budge from their refusal to enter a new Merkel administration. If that stands, a minority government or new elections are the only options.

Peter Altmaier, the acting finance minister and a close confidant of Merkel, called on the parties to not run away from their responsibility, but "make forming a government the primary objective."

