Ex-officials accused of plunder over Manila train contract

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 03:00 AM

MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine government has filed complaints accusing Cabinet members and other officials in the previous administration of plunder over a maintenance contract for a Manila train system that has been hounded by daily glitches.

One of the problems on the MRT3 line included the dislocation of a car while it was carrying passengers down metropolitan Manila's main avenue.

The contract with Busan Universal Rail Inc. has been canceled, and presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Tuesday those accountable for the train line "will be held liable."

Those named in the complaint filed to the Ombudsman include former Transportation Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya, former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas, former Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima, former Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin and executives of the maintenance company. It is a South Korean and Philippine partnership.

