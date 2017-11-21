More Politics News

Despite Trump lobby, only 'some' leaders condemn Pyongyang

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 02:08 AM

MANILA, Philippines

The Philippines says only "some" Asia-Pacific leaders condemned North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles when they gathered for an annual summit in Manila last week despite President Donald Trump's lobby for stronger united actions against Pyongyang.

A statement issued belatedly by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday on behalf of 18 world leaders, including Trump, at the East Asia Summit said they expressed serious concern over the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, "while some condemned the ongoing development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile technologies" by North Korea.

Trump has lobbied for more joint punitive actions against Pyongyang, including diplomatic sanctions, but China, also an EAS member nation, calls for dialogue with North Korea and has urged the U.S. to tone down its rhetoric.

