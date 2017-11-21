More Politics News

Vermont governor appoints 10 cyber security advisers

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 12:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a 10-member cybersecurity advisory team.

When the Republican governor announced the formation of the team last month he said that since January there had been more than 3.3 million attacks on the state's computers, none of which were successful.

The team is charged with developing a plan to protect the state's information and systems, evaluate the state's cybersecurity readiness, developing best practices and building partnerships with local universities and colleges.

The team includes Glenn Schoonover, the state's chief information security officer. Other members come from other agencies of state government and the National Guard.

Four members come from outside state government, including Heather Roszkowski, the chief security officer at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video