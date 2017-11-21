Police issue a warning about spoiled turkeys

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 12:11 AM

FALMOUTH, Maine

The police department in Falmouth, Maine, is warning residents to steer clear of black market Butterballs.

The police department reports a Hannaford supermarket had to discard frozen turkeys that thawed out because of a mechanical failure.

Police say the problem is that someone collected them from a trash bin with the idea of redistributing them.

Police say people should beware of the black market turkeys because they're dangerous to consume. They urge any consumers who came across them to put them in the trash where they belong.

