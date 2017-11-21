More Politics News

Grant aimed at preventing opioid abuse by women

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 12:09 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Health officials in western New York say they'll use a three-year, $300,000 grant to try to lower the number of newborns who suffer from drug withdrawal after being exposed to opioids before birth.

The Erie County Department of Health announced the federal grant on Monday, saying it's aimed at addressing opioid misuse among women of childbearing age. The Buffalo-area was one of 20 regions to receive grants.

The health department says the region, like many around the country, is seeing more babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS, as a result of repeated exposure to opioids before birth.

The department will work with area health care providers to help them identify women who may need treatment for opioid use and get them into appropriate care.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video