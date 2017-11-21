Supporters of home care proposal have 40,000 signatures

More Politics News

November 21, 2017 12:09 AM

November 21, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine

Organizers of a referendum effort aimed at guaranteeing access to home care for the disabled and seniors say they've collected more than 40,000 signatures.

Taryn Hallweaver from the Maine People's Alliance says the signature-gathering effort on Election Day means the effort is two-thirds of the way to its goal. All told, 61,123 signatures from registered voters are needed to put the proposal on the statewide ballot.

The Home Care for All initiative is backed by a coalition of senior, caregiver and public interest groups.

Hallweaver says the goal is to ensure that families do not go bankrupt trying to find care for a loved one and that seniors are not forced into a facility when they're capable of living at home with help.

