Police board overrules superintendent, will review 2012 case

Chicago's police oversight agency has decided an officer involved in the 2012 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy must face a disciplinary hearing that could cost him his job.
Earlier this year, the Independent Police Review Authority determined Officer Brandon Ternand used excessive force when he shot to death Dakota Bright.
The teen was fleeing from police and was 50 feet (15 meters) away when he was struck. The officer said he thought the teen was armed and turned toward him. Investigators didn't find a weapon.
Superintendent Eddie Johnson considered his actions were justified, saying Ternand shouldn't be fired.
The Chicago Tribune reports a Chicago Police Board member selected to review the matter rejected Johnson's recommendation and ordered a hearing. Possible punishment includes dismissal.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has decided against prosecuting Ternand.
