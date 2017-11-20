More Politics News

Trump asks Supreme Court for full enforcement of travel ban

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:38 PM

UPDATED 39 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

The Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the latest travel ban to take full effect.

A federal appeals court ruling last week allows President Donald Trump's newest version of the ban to partially take effect. That ruling allows the administration to keep people from the six mostly Muslim countries included in the ban unless they have a "bona fide" relationship with someone in the U.S.

The Justice Department Monday filed an application asking to put on hold the ruling by a judge in Hawaii that prevented the policy from being enforced hours before it was set to take full effect, without the "bona fide" relationship exemption.

If granted, the full ban would be in effect while the government's appeal makes its way through the courts.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video