California man charged with threatening congresswoman

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:57 PM

LOS ANGELES

Federal authorities say a Southern California man has been charged with threatening to kill Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday that Anthony Scott Lloyd of Los Angeles was arrested Nov. 9.

According to court documents, the 44-year-old Lloyd called the congresswoman's office October 22 and left a voicemail laced with expletives and epithets.

They say he used the words "dead" and "kill" four times.

Lloyd was charged Friday. A phone listing for him could not be found and it wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Lloyd was freed on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned December 7.

Waters represents a district a Los Angeles County district and is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.

