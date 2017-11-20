More Politics News

Lawsuit against Hastert alleging sexual assault dismissed

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:53 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CHICAGO

An Illinois lawsuit that alleged a sexual assault filed against former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been dismissed.

Kendall County Circuit Judge Robert Pilmer ruled Monday the statute of limitations required dismissal of lawsuit.

Attorneys for the accuser alleged the man was "intimidated into silence" by Hastert's power. Hastert's attorney, John Ellis, argued the legal window to sue expired two years after the accuser turned 18. The man is now in his 50s.

The lawsuit alleged Hastert sodomized the accuser when he was in the fourth grade in a bathroom stall in Yorkville, Illinois in the early 1970s. The suburban Chicago man did not see his attacker's face, but said he learned it was Hastert weeks after.

The 75-year-old Hastert is serving a 15-month sentence for violating bank withdrawal reporting requirements. He has been released.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video