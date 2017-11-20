Revised state budget deficit estimates may trigger more cuts

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017

HARTFORD, Conn.

Revised estimates show Connecticut's current budget deficit has grown large enough to potentially trigger a mid-year, budget-cutting plan from Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

In a letter sent Monday to State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, Malloy's budget director says the current fiscal year is now projected to be $202.8 million in deficit. Ben Barnes says that's slightly more than one percent of net appropriations in the state's main spending account, the threshold requiring Malloy to issue a deficit-mitigation plan.

Lembo would first have to confirm the figure.

Barnes' letter comes a week after his office and the General Assembly's Office of Fiscal Analysis estimated the current fiscal year is $178.4 million in deficit. He blames the larger shortfall on changes made to a tax on hospitals that triggers federal reimbursement funds.

