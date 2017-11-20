More Politics News

Governor enacts new rules for Lee statue rallies

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 04:32 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's administration has enacted rules for political rallies at Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue that limit crowd size and ban guns.

McAuliffe announced the new emergency regulations Monday. They were recommended by a state task force formed in response to deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville earlier this year.

The regulations create a new permitting process for groups planning to rally at the Lee statue and cut the maximum crowd size from 5,000 to 500. Guns would be banned at permitted events.

The rules also require permits for events expected to draw 10 participants or more.

The emergency regulations will be in effect for 18 months before the state finalizes them, according to the governor's office.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video