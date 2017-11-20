More Politics News

Prescott Valley police chief misplaces gun at library

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz.

An Arizona police department is now turning to the public for help in locating their chief's missing gun.

Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell said Monday he last had his firearm Nov. 9 but didn't realize it was lost until four days later.

Jarrell says he accidentally left the handgun in a restroom stall while he was changing clothes.

He had just finished attending a town council meeting at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

The department-issued handgun is described as a Glock 19, 9mm in caliber and black. The serial number is YHC 944.

Anyone with information about the missing handgun is asked to contact Prescott Valley police.

