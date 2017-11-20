Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is introduced by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
White House briefing twist: Give thanks, then ask questions

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 04:22 PM

WASHINGTON

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders added a new, holiday-themed prerequisite for reporters wanting to ask a question at the daily briefing.

They had to say what they're thankful for before she would take their questions Monday.

Sanders opened the last briefing before Thanksgiving by saying she was thankful for her family, her faith, members of the military, first responders and the chance to serve.

She said "it's only fair" that reporters also say what they're thankful for. Most reporters played along. A few just asked their questions. Some said they were thankful for the First Amendment.

It's not a new practice. Chief of staff John Kelly recently only called on reporters who knew a Gold Star family.

