More Politics News

Ex-con suspect in separate attacks on mom, 2 kids in Vegas

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 10:19 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LAS VEGAS

A 30-year-old convicted felon who shot himself and severely beat his children's mother is believed to be responsible for killing their daughter and leaving their teenage son with a stab wound to the neck across town, police said Monday.

Marcus Maddox was hospitalized after he was found with a gunshot wound about 6 p.m. Sunday at a room at an extended-stay hotel in northeast Las Vegas, Officer Jacinto Rivera said. The woman was also found in the room and was critically injured.

The children were found Monday morning in a room at a different extended-stay hotel south of the Las Vegas Strip.

Rivera did not have details about the identity of the injured woman or the specific ages of the children.

Jail records showed Maddox facing multiple felony charges.

Maddox served time in Nevada state prison for convictions in 2005 on attempted murder, burglary and weapon charges, according to Nevada Department of Corrections records.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video