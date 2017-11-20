Ex-con suspect in separate attacks on mom, 2 kids in Vegas

A 30-year-old convicted felon who shot himself and severely beat his children's mother is believed to be responsible for killing their daughter and leaving their teenage son with a stab wound to the neck across town, police said Monday.
Marcus Maddox was hospitalized after he was found with a gunshot wound about 6 p.m. Sunday at a room at an extended-stay hotel in northeast Las Vegas, Officer Jacinto Rivera said. The woman was also found in the room and was critically injured.
The children were found Monday morning in a room at a different extended-stay hotel south of the Las Vegas Strip.
Rivera did not have details about the identity of the injured woman or the specific ages of the children.
Jail records showed Maddox facing multiple felony charges.
Maddox served time in Nevada state prison for convictions in 2005 on attempted murder, burglary and weapon charges, according to Nevada Department of Corrections records.
