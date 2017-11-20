The Latest: Poor districts disappointed in end of lawsuit

The Latest on the South Carolina Supreme Court ending a school funding lawsuit (all times local):
3:10 p.m.
A lawyer representing nearly three dozen poor and rural school districts in South Carolina that sued to get more money and support from lawmakers says they are disappointed the 24-year court fight is over.
Attorney Carl Epps said Monday the 33 districts wish the state Supreme Court had set a deadline like other states to provide enough resources to schools.
Instead, the justices voted 3-2 to end the lawsuit, saying progress has been made.
State Rep. Russell Ott said the ruling sends the wrong message that the state has narrowed the funding gap between urban and rural schools. The Democrat from St. Matthews says children in the poor districts are going to schools that were in embarrassing condition 20 years ago and remain that way today.
1 p.m.
The South Carolina Supreme Court has ended a 24-year-old lawsuit over whether the Legislature provides enough money and support for poor and rural schools.
Associate Justice John Kittredge wrote in Friday's ruling that to continue the court's oversight would be a "gross oversight of judicial power."
Two other justices who joined the court after it ruled in 2014 to continue oversight sided with Kittredge to end the case that brought the phrase "minimally adequate education" to the forefront and led to a documentary called "Corridor of Shame."
Chief Justice Don Beatty dissented, saying the Legislature at least needed to finish a study of South Carolina's school funding formula.
House Speaker Jay Lucas says lawmakers can now concentrate on real reforms instead of arbitrary standards from the court.
