Bartiromo says comments about Trump taken out of context

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 03:10 PM

NEW YORK

Fox News' Maria Bartiromo says she was taken "wildly out of context" when she said on the air that there had been no sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump.

Bartiromo said Monday that she was aware that more than a dozen women had made accusations against Trump during last year's presidential campaign, which Trump claims are untrue. But in comments Friday that attracted wide attention, the Fox Business Network morning-show host had said otherwise.

Bartiromo explained she was talking about the "here and now" in her comments, which came during a segment about an incident involving Minnesota Sen. Al Franken. Bartiromo said she was sorry if she hadn't been specific or precise enough in her original comments.

