More Politics News

Leading lawmakers leery of boosting Indiana smoking age

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:57 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

INDIANAPOLIS

Legislative leaders are leery of a proposal being backed by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce to raise the state's legal age for buying cigarettes from 18 to 21.

The statewide business group announced a lobbying agenda Monday for the legislative session that starts in early January. The group says Indiana needs to reduce its smoking rate that causes $3 billion in annual heath care costs in the state.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says he has trouble telling military members they can be sent to Iraq but that they can't buy cigarettes.

Proposals for a $1 per-pack hike in Indiana's cigarette tax appears have failed the last two years in the Legislature. Such a tax increase is unlikely next year as lawmakers aren't expected to consider major budget issues.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video