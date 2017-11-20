Models, politicians remember late designer Alaia in Tunisia

Tunisian-born fashion model Afef Jnifen leaves the residence of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia before attending his funeral ceremony in Sidi Bou Said, north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Azzedine Alaia, an iconoclast whose clingy dresses marked the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77. Amine Landoulsi AP Photo