More Politics News

House Rep. Susan Martin says she won't seek re-election

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina House Rep. Susan Martin has announced she will not seek re-election to a fourth term in the General Assembly in 2018.

Word of Martin's decision came on Monday from the office of State House Speaker Tim Moore. She said in a statement that she looks forward to continuing to affect change.

Martin co-chairs the state House Committee on Commerce and Job Development, as well as the state House Committee on Finance. She was drawn into the same district as Democratic Rep. Jean Farmer-Butterfield of Wilson County during redistricting over the summer.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video