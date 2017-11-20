More Politics News

Los Alamos school board faces heat on immigrant policy

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 01:35 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LOS ALAMOS, N.M.

The Los Alamos Public Schools board is facing heat for over a proposal aimed at protecting immigrant students amid fears of increased federal immigration enforcement.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports opponents of the measure spoke out last week and said the policy change would result in more immigrants in the country illegally coming to Los Alamos schools.

Los Alamos resident Greg White told the board he had not heard of federal immigration agents coming onto school grounds and didn't see the point of the policy.

Board member Stephan Boerigter says the proposal was "political posturing."

The proposed resolution calls for school employees not to keep any records showing that information after admission.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video