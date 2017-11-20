Chief of staff to Ohio Senate GOP will leave job next week

More Politics News

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The chief of staff to Ohio Senate majority Republicans says he is stepping down.

Jason Mauk tells The Associated Press his last day will be Dec. 1.

The seven-year Senate veteran says his departure is unrelated to allegations of inappropriate conduct that are roiling the chamber.

GOP state Sen. Clifford Hite resigned last month after a female state employee complained that Hite had engaged in inappropriate conversations and physical contact with her over a two-month period. Senate Democrats' chief of staff, Michael Premo, resigned last week over undisclosed inappropriate behavior.

Mauk said Senate President Larry Obhof (AWB'-hawf) has known of his interest to pursue new career opportunities for nearly a year. Mauk says Obhof asked him to stay to finalize the state budget, which took longer than usual this session.

