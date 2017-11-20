More Politics News

Town moves man's loudspeaker broadcast of taps to local park

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 01:19 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

GLEN ROCK, Pa.

A Pennsylvania town has reached a detente over a former councilman's broadcast of taps through loudspeakers at his home, which had caused complaints and lawsuit threats.

The Glen Rock Borough Council voted Nov. 15 to move the nightly taps-playing to a public park as part of a veteran's memorial.

Joshua Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, has been playing a recording of taps from his home nightly for about two years. Last spring, he added loudspeakers.

Several neighbors complained it created a disturbance.

Over the summer, the council restricted Corney's broadcast to Sunday nights and certain flag holidays.

The York Dispatch reports the American Civil Liberties Union threatened to sue if Corney wasn't allowed to play it.

Corney says he'll continue playing taps at home until the speakers at the Glen Rock Park are installed.

It's not clear when that will happen.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video