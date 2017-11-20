More Politics News

South Carolina Supreme Court ends 24-year-old school lawsuit

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 01:01 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The South Carolina Supreme Court has ended a 24-year-old lawsuit over whether the Legislature provides enough money and support for poor and rural schools.

Associate Justice John Kittredge wrote in Friday's ruling that to continue the court's oversight would be a "gross oversight of judicial power."

Two other justices who joined the court after it ruled in 2014 to continue oversight sided with Kittredge to end the case that brought the phrase "minimally adequate education" to the forefront and led to a documentary called "Corridor of Shame."

Chief Justice Don Beatty dissented, saying the Legislature at least needed to finish a study of South Carolina's school funding formula.

House Speaker Jay Lucas says lawmakers can now concentrate on real reforms instead of arbitrary standards from the court.

