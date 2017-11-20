Statue of Dick Butkus going up at Illinois

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Dick Butkus, former Illinois and Chicago Bears linebacker, is recognized during a time out as the first inductee of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame during an NCAA college football game against Minnesota at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Butkus is being honored with a statue at Illinois, where he played three seasons and helped the Illini win the 1964 Rose Bowl. The statue will overlook the entrance to a football performance center that's expected to be completed in time for the 2019 season. Bradley Leeb AP Photo