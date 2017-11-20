FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Dick Butkus, former Illinois and Chicago Bears linebacker, is recognized during a time out as the first inductee of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame during an NCAA college football game against Minnesota at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Butkus is being honored with a statue at Illinois, where he played three seasons and helped the Illini win the 1964 Rose Bowl. The statue will overlook the entrance to a football performance center that's expected to be completed in time for the 2019 season.
Statue of Dick Butkus going up at Illinois

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:55 PM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.

Dick Butkus is going back to college.

One of the greatest linebackers in pro football history is being honored with a statute at Illinois, where he played three seasons and helped the Illini win the 1964 Rose Bowl. The statue will overlook the entrance to a football performance center that's expected to be completed in time for the 2019 season.

The bronze statue will join a statute of Red Grange, the legendary Illini running back whose likeness stands on the west side of Memorial Stadium.

Butkus says being honored with a statute "very humbling."

