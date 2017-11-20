APNewsBreak: Email indicates state election chief forced out

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Pennsylvania's top elections official, Secretary of the Commonwealth Pedro Cortes, responds to allegations the state's election results could be rigged, hacked or bent by fraud, during a news conference at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. The Associated Press on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, obtained an email Cortes sent to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Oct. 11, 2017, the same day the governor's office announced Cortes had submitted his resignation, with the email indicating Cortes was forced out of his cabinet-level job. Marc Levy, File AP Photo