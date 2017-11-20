More Politics News

Former Cook County president says he'll run again in 2018

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 12:11 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

Former Cook County Board President Todd Stroger says he'll run for the same office again next year.

Stroger told Chicago's WFLD Monday that people don't always notice what's been accomplished while it's happening. He says the county is now in a "precarious situation" and he's circulating petitions.

The Democrat replaced his father, the late county board President John Stroger, in 2006. He lost the seat to Toni Preckwinkle in 2010.

His tenure was plagued by allegations of ethical lapses, including hiring family members. Stroger says he avoided major budget problems, but with the help of an unpopular tax increase.

Some see Preckwinkle as vulnerable since she championed a widely unpopular sweetened beverage tax, which has since been repealed.

Former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti is also seeking the Democratic nomination.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video