Dozens support Algerian newspaper director on hunger strike

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 12:07 PM

ALGIERS, Algeria

Dozens of Algerian journalists and human rights activists have gathered in support of a newspaper editor who has been on a hunger strike for a week.

Hadda Hazem, the 61-year-old director of Al Fadjr newspaper, went on a hunger strike on Nov. 13 to protest what she calls Algerian authorities' attempt to stifle her newspaper by cutting advertising from public companies.

Hazem claims to be a victim of a "political sanction" after taking a stand against a possible fifth term of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Hazem was present at Monday's support rally in Algiers and looked tired. She was unable to speak.

Bouteflika, 81, has headed the country since 1999. The next presidential election is scheduled for April 2019.

