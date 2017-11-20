More Politics News

Virginia election officials: Some voters got wrong ballots

Associated Press

November 20, 2017

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia election officials say dozens of voters were wrongly assigned ballots in a district that could determine party control in the House of Delegates.

The State Board of Elections voted to temporarily put off certifying two House district elections Monday over concerns that voters in the 28th District were given ballots for the neighboring 88th district instead.

Control of the state House may hinge on the outcome of the 28th district, where Republican Bob Thomas leads Democrat Joshua Cole by 82 votes.

Department of Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortes said that his staff had identified 83 voters from the 28th District who were wrongly listed and that there could be more.

Republican Party of Virginia Executive Director John Findlay accused election officials of using trumped up concerns to try to steal the election.

