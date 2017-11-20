Ex-Georgian leader Saakashvili challenges Ukraine government

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili speaks to his supporters during a rally outside the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, Ukraine. Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, who now heads a Ukrainian opposition party, said Monday Nov. 20, 2017, he's ready to become the new prime minister, after organising a series of street protests against President Petro Poroshenko, accusing him of stalling reforms and covering up corruption. Efrem Lukatsky, FILE AP Photo