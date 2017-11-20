Excerpts from recent Wisconsin editorials

Leader-Telegram, Nov. 12
Should slogan change really be a priority?
For more than three-quarters of a century, Wisconsin's license plates have been stamped with the "America's Dairyland" label.
Though drivers now have a host of special plate options, the default since 1940 remains a testament to the state's dairy industry.
Kurt Bauer, executive director of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, recently questioned the relevance of the slogan. He initially brought up the idea last year in a column run in the WMC publication "Wisconsin Business Voice."
"Wisconsinites are known as 'Cheeseheads,' " Bauer wrote. "There is a barn, silo and the phrase 'America's Dairyland' on our license plates. We put a cow, corncob and a wheel of cheese on our state quarter.
"We also put on that quarter our state motto; forward. But is our agricultural-dominated state moving in that direction?"
That may be up for debate, but the dairy industry's critical role in the state is not.
The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board this summer highlighted the importance of the industry to the Badger State. Findings included:
— Dairy contributes $43.4 billion dollars to the state's economy.
— Wisconsin has 9,520 licensed dairy farms and 1.28 million dairy cows.
— The state produces 3.17 billion pounds of cheese, accounting for 26.2 percent of the United States total.
— Ninety-six percent of dairy farms in Wisconsin are family owned.
— From 2006 to 2016, milk production in the state of Wisconsin increased by 28.7 percent, and cheese production by 29.1 percent.
Nevertheless, at the time of this writing state Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, was seeking co-sponsors for a bill that would call for replacing "America's Dairyland" on license plates with a slogan culled from a contest among high school students. The 10 best designs would be determined, and the governor would pick a winner from that group.
"I think it will be absolutely fascinating to see how our young people think and how they would like to see us positioned in the state and advertised across the country," Allen said in a Wisconsin State Journal story.
"If they want to incorporate America's Dairyland into their design, they can. If they want to come up with a whole new design, a whole new slogan, they can do that as well."
The Dairy Business Association wrote to state legislators in response to Allen's proposal. Mike North, DBA president, didn't mince words in criticizing the effort.
"This legislation ... would discredit our heritage, insult those responsible for one of our state's most powerful economic sectors and foolishly undermine our state's brand image," he wrote.
"We have a brand," North continued. "It is viewed positively by the overwhelming majority of people. We have spent more than a century and a lot effort and money to create this brand. It does not make sense to back away from it."
We lean toward retaining the "America's Dairyland" message on Wisconsin license plates. It's patriotic and is highly recognizable.
Also, it's hard to imagine a suitable replacement. "State with a wonderful quality of life, friendly people, strong schools, abundant recreational opportunities and a skilled workforce," simply wouldn't fit.
"Wisconsin needs to craft an image that accurately reflects and promotes our high quality of life and economic diversity," Bauer wrote last year.
That's hard to do in a few words. Dairy is a critical pillar in Wisconsin's economy, and it just seems as though this is an attempt to fix something that clearly isn't broken.
Wisconsin State Journal, Nov. 19
$76 million Dane County jail project is best option
How bad are Dane County's 1954-vintage cell blocks at the City-County Building in Downtown Madison?
"Alcatraz came to our jail to see how to build their facilities," Sheriff Dave Mahoney says.
He's kidding, of course, about Dane County's oldest jail cells being the inspiration for the notoriously harsh island prison in San Francisco Bay, which housed the likes of Al Capone.
But Mahoney still makes a good point.
The jail cells at the City-County Building must close because they are terribly outdated, cruel, dangerous and inefficient. The doors and locks are faulty. Metal bars have allowed suicide attempts — six in one month, according to the sheriff.
And the jail's solitary confinement cells — measuring just 6 feet by 9 feet with one tiny window — can and often do exacerbate the conditions and bad behavior of inmates, especially those with mental illnesses. That's bad for public safety because most jail inmates will be released back into the public within a few weeks.
The Dane County Board this week should make sure the City-County cell blocks close by approving a $76 million consolidation and renovation project, which Mahoney strongly supports and which County Executive Joe Parisi included in his budget request.
The proposal would locate all jail facilities in one location, at the Public Safety Building, 115 W. Doty St., one block off the Capitol Square. The plan is to add four floors of modern facilities at this central location next to the courthouse.
The dramatically improved jail would include 64 mental health beds and 128 medical beds to accommodate inmates with special needs. The renovated jail also would house significantly more space for programming and recreation.
Inmates could get help with substance abuse, mental health issues, education and employment.
Yet it would still be a jail, protecting the public from people deemed unsafe or who failed to abide by rules for release.
Most of the inmates at the redesigned jail would be held in 60-person pods centered around a larger common area where deputies would have an easier time monitoring and engaging with the jail population.
Some inmates could still be separated from their peers. But not for long periods in tight, stark spaces.
And overall, the number of jail beds would fall by 91 to 922, which reflects greater use of electronic monitoring and alternatives to incarceration.
The more efficient facility could produce modest savings over time — something the County Board should encourage and closely monitor. That could include fewer guards and more treatment specialists, for example.
The county also should pursue work opportunities for longer-term inmates. They could cook meals for fellow offenders and do laundry to gain employment skills. Those services don't occur on site now.
The $76 million proposal is the best option the County Board has. The board should approve the project this week to improve the troubled lives of inmates and to better protect the public.
The Janesville Gazette, Nov. 19
Volunteer departments need rescuing
Rural Wisconsin is about to learn public safety has a price tag much larger than what it's used to paying.
While considered as much a part of the rural landscape as corn and soybean fields, the state's network of volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians is falling apart.
Leaders of Walworth and Rock counties know there's a problem. So does the state Legislature.
If government representatives agree maintaining public safety is a priority, they should begin passing laws and reorganizing departments to prevent a service crisis in rural areas in the coming years.
Walworth County recently conducted a survey indicating a willingness among municipal officials to consider consolidations and other arrangements to address declining volunteer numbers. Now is the time to begin those talks, which will undoubtedly hit snags as village and town officials jockey to protect their fiefdoms.
Small communities also will need to consider hiring full-time employees to fill gaps left by lost volunteers, which will require raising taxes unless municipalities can offset the costs through consolidations.
But these communities shouldn't be expected to confront such challenges on their own. They need the Legislature's help to transition from all-volunteer departments, though the Legislature should recognize completely abandoning the volunteer model is neither practical nor desirable.
Even if on the decline, volunteers will continue to have a place in rural fire and EMS departments, and the Legislature should create incentives to attract new and retain experienced volunteers.
The good news is a legislative committee formed in 2016 has studied this issue and made several recommendations targeting volunteer departments. Those recommendations include:
— Extending the length of some training certifications from two to four years.
— Increasing contributions to volunteers' retirement accounts and lowering the required number of years, from 20 to 15, to become fully vested.
— Giving tax credits to volunteers both for their time at work and in training and for non-reimbursable expenses.
Perhaps the most controversial idea is to allow municipalities to jointly create fire districts with the authority to levy a property tax or impose fees for services.
We can almost hear the moaning of taxpayers at the suggestion of having to pay more for public safety. Shouldn't volunteers be doing their work strictly out of the goodness of their hearts? Why should they be compensated at all?
Well, if trends continue, taxpayers won't be in a position to grumble. They'll soon realize how lucky they were to have firefighters and EMTs doing dangerous work for essentially nothing.
If the state and municipalities neglect to incentivize volunteering, the alternative will be for municipalities to depend almost exclusively on full-time staff.
As it stands, hiring more full-time staff is inevitable. Volunteers are leaving departments for many reasons. Family obligations, out-of-town jobs, uncooperative employers and health risks have conspired against the volunteer model. Many people also feel less connected to their communities nowadays, and there's no easy way to reverse these trends.
The solution is to devote more funding and resources to volunteer departments while preparing for a future that relies less on volunteers.
Taxpayers, meanwhile, should prepare their pocketbooks for a reality check. The bargain they're getting today won't last much longer.
