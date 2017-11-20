Relieved New Mexico superintendent still getting paid

A law firm says a northeastern New Mexico school superintendent relieved of her duties and locked in a legal battle with the school district is still being paid.
The Las Vegas Optic reports the law firm said last week Sheryl McNellis-Martinez is still earning an annual salary of $99,000 while her lawsuit is pending with Wagon Mound Public Schools.
McNellis-Martinez recently sued the school district of roughly 70 students after its board voted to invalidate a previous board vote on her contract because of an ineligible board member.
The Optic discovered former board member Tammie Avent was never a registered voter in Mora County, where the district is located. Another former board member, Debbie Coca, was told she was ineligible to serve because she lived in another town.
