Relieved New Mexico superintendent still getting paid

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 11:56 AM

WAGON MOUND, N.M.

A law firm says a northeastern New Mexico school superintendent relieved of her duties and locked in a legal battle with the school district is still being paid.

The Las Vegas Optic reports the law firm said last week Sheryl McNellis-Martinez is still earning an annual salary of $99,000 while her lawsuit is pending with Wagon Mound Public Schools.

McNellis-Martinez recently sued the school district of roughly 70 students after its board voted to invalidate a previous board vote on her contract because of an ineligible board member.

The Optic discovered former board member Tammie Avent was never a registered voter in Mora County, where the district is located. Another former board member, Debbie Coca, was told she was ineligible to serve because she lived in another town.

