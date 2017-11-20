US declares NKorea a terror sponsor; new sanctions expected

More Videos 1:43 Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror Pause 1:36 Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:51 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 2:56 Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier 1:07 California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control 1:03 House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan 0:56 Twitter investigates Trump's account being deactivated 1:44 Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe 2:11 Sen. McCaskill cites Kansas' tax 'experiment' in attacking Trump tax plan 0:45 Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North. President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North. AP

