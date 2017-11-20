More Politics News

Randolph Seiler to retire as US attorney for South Dakota

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 04:17 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says that he plans to retire from the post he's held since 2015.

Seiler's office said Monday that he will depart on Dec. 31. The Capital Journal first reported the news of 71-year-old Seiler's retirement.

Seiler, of Fort Pierre, served as acting U.S. attorney starting in March 2015. Former President Barack Obama nominated him to officially become the state's top federal prosecutor later that year.

Seiler joined the U.S. Attorney's Office in 1995. From 2009 until March 2015, he served as the first assistant U.S. attorney and the tribal liaison for the District of South Dakota.

President Donald Trump has nominated Ron Parsons, a Sioux Falls attorney who has specialized in appellate and constitutional law, for the U.S. attorney post that Seiler is vacating.

