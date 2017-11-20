More Politics News

Woman loses racial discrimination lawsuit against Minot

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017

MINOT, N.D.

A federal court has ruled against the owner of an airport-based business who sued the city of Minot and its airport manager last year for racial discrimination.

Eva Lucke sued in March 2016, alleging the city and the airport director at the time demanded unfair lease terms because she's a Latina woman. She maintained that other tenants at the airport's industrial park received more favorable lease agreements.

The Minot Daily News reports that a judge ruled against Lucke earlier this month, saying she presented no direct evidence of racial discrimination. She has until about the end of the month to appeal.

