More Politics News

Utah resorts giddy about Olympic bid, worried about DUI law

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:29 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah ski officials kick off the new season energized by the possibility of another Winter Olympics bid and buoyed by two straight seasons of record visitation.

But there's also concern that publicity surrounding the state's strict new DUI law that goes into effect at the end of 2018 may keep skiers and snowboarders away by adding to the long-held stigma that visitors can't have fun in Utah. State lawmakers this voted to lower Utah's blood alcohol limit for most drivers.

Spokeswomen for Deer Valley and Park City Mountain ski resorts say they'll remind visitors they can come for vacations without driving themselves, thanks to town shuttles, car services from the hotels and the resorts' relatively close proximity to the Salt Lake City International Airport, which is about 30 miles away.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video