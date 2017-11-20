More Politics News

Belarus arrests Ukrainian journalist on spying charges

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:06 AM

MINSK, Belarus

Belarus' domestic security agency says it has arrested a Ukrainian journalist on spying charges.

The agency, which still goes under its Soviet-era name, KGB, said that Ukrainian Radio correspondent Pavel Sharoiko has been in custody since his arrest in Minsk on Oct. 25.

KGB spokesman Dmitry Pobyarzhin said Monday that Sharoiko is accused of setting up a network of agents collecting military-political information. He added the KGB found incriminating evidence during a search in Sharoiko's apartment, but wouldn't elaborate on what Belarusian secrets he was trying to obtain.

Pobyarzhin said that Sharoiko confessed that he was a Ukrainian spy agency officer working under journalistic cover.

Ukraine has refrained from commenting on the case. A Ukrainian diplomat accused of working as Sharoiko's handler has been ordered to leave Belarus.

