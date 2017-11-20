More Politics News

Gen. Joseph Dunford cancels Landon Lecture at Kansas State

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017

MANHATTAN, Kan.

Kansas State says U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford has canceled a speaking appearance because of a scheduling conflict.

Dunford had been slated to speak Nov. 27 as part of the Landon Lecture series. The series is named for former Kansas Gov. Alf Landon, who was the 1936 Republican nominee for president. The series was established in 1966 to bring in speakers to discuss issues facing business, politics and international relations.

Dunford serves as the principal military adviser to the president, secretary of defense and National Security Council.

