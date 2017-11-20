Kansas lawmakers' panel on school funding to meet Dec. 4

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:30 AM

TOPEKA, Kan.

A special Kansas legislative committee on public school funding is having its first meeting next month to start work on a response to a state Supreme Court order to boost funding.

The committee is scheduled to convene Dec. 4 at the Statehouse.

The Supreme Court ruled in October that state aid to public schools remains constitutionally inadequate even with a new law phasing in a $293 million increase over two years to make it $4.3 billion annually. The court directed lawmakers to enact a new law before July.

The committee's chairman is Republican Rep. Blaine Finch of Ottawa. He also is the House Judiciary Committee's chairman.

The panel's 11 members include the Senate majority and minority leaders and the chairs of the House and Senate budget committees.

